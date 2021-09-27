Auburn man killed in head-on collision on Highway 49, cause unknown
An Auburn man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-way vehicle collision on Highway 49, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Scott Maillet, 37, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the wreck as a result of blunt force injuries to the head, combined with other bodily injuries, according to Officer Jason Bice.
Stephanie Kramer, 32, and Samuel Rosenkrans, 23, both of Auburn, suffered minor injuries in the two-vehicle crash and were transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment, Bice said.
The crash happened around 12:39 p.m. Sunday on Highway 49, near Rincon Way, in unincorporated Nevada County, according to a CHP incident report.
At the time of the collision, Kramer and Maillet were traveling northbound on Highway 49 in Kramer’s 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan, with Kramer driving and Maillet in the passenger’s seat, the report states.
Rosekrans was driving his 2001 Honda Accord southbound on Highway 49 when, for unknown reasons, he swerved across a series of double yellow lines separating traffic and collided with Kramer and Maillet’s vehicle head-on, the report states.
All three passengers involved were wearing a seat belt, and drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, CHP said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but no criminal charges are expected to be filed against Rosekrans, according to Bice.
Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Starbucks on Freeman Lane in Grass Valley reopens
The Starbucks store at 681 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley has resumed its normal business operations, a Starbucks spokesperson said Monday morning.