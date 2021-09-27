Auburn man killed in head-on collision on Highway 49, cause unknown

An Auburn man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-way vehicle collision on Highway 49, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Scott Maillet, 37, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the wreck as a result of blunt force injuries to the head, combined with other bodily injuries, according to Officer Jason Bice.

Stephanie Kramer, 32, and Samuel Rosenkrans, 23, both of Auburn, suffered minor injuries in the two-vehicle crash and were transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment, Bice said.

The crash happened around 12:39 p.m. Sunday on Highway 49, near Rincon Way, in unincorporated Nevada County, according to a CHP incident report.

At the time of the collision, Kramer and Maillet were traveling northbound on Highway 49 in Kramer’s 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan, with Kramer driving and Maillet in the passenger’s seat, the report states.





Rosekrans was driving his 2001 Honda Accord southbound on Highway 49 when, for unknown reasons, he swerved across a series of double yellow lines separating traffic and collided with Kramer and Maillet’s vehicle head-on, the report states.

All three passengers involved were wearing a seat belt, and drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, CHP said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but no criminal charges are expected to be filed against Rosekrans, according to Bice.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com