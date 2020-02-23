Auburn man held on child porn charge

A man serving a 16-month sentence on an out-of-county sex crime is now in the Nevada County Jail on accusations he had suspected child pornography, authorities and records state.

Hayden Matthew Brown, 21, of Auburn, faces a felony count of possession of obscene material involving a minor. He was booked Thursday into the local jail, records state.

Brown has no bond because he’s currently serving a sentence imposed by a Placer County judge on a charge of sexual penetration with a foreign object, authorities said.

The two offenses, while occurring in different counties, reached their respective courtrooms within months of each other, records show.

A Sacramento-based task force tipped off local authorities about a possible video Brown had. They served a search warrant on him in August 2018, Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said.

“There was an investigative lead that he might have this material,” the prosecutor added.

Court records state that Brown made his Nevada County bond. However, in June 2019 Placer County authorities filed charges against him, including sexual penetration with a foreign object of someone under 18.

Brown pleaded no contest to that charge in October and was sentenced to 16 months in prison. His other charges were dropped, records state.

Despite being in prison, Brown still has the local obscene material charge looming over him. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court.

