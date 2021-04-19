Auburn man arrested after vehicle pursuit by Nevada County sheriff’s deputies

A man was apprehended by law enforcement following a high-speed chase that began after he attempted to evade sheriff’s deputies in his vehicle, authorities said.

Dariyan Bahrampour, 26, of Auburn, was arrested Friday evening in South County, following the conclusion of a 19-mile long vehicle pursuit by deputies that began near the 11000 block of Rough and Ready Highway, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.

An officer had initially attempted to pull Bahrampour over in order to contact him about a restraining order. Bahrampour failed to pull off the road and instead sped away in a Nissan minivan, merging onto Highway 49 in an attempt to evade law enforcement, Scales said.

The pursuit, which lasted just over 15 minutes, ended when Bahrampour yielded to California Highway Patrol deputies near Streeter Road in South County.

Bahrampour, who was arrested for evading arrest, was also booked for additional charges, including a violation of a court order, stalking, and driving on a suspended license. Bahrampour also has outstanding warrants from outside Nevada County, including another warrant for evading arrest, Scales said.

Bahrampour remained jailed Monday on a $500,000 bond, reports state.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com.