Auburn Honda donates toward free health clinic

United Way of Nevada County is hard at work planning the 2020 Grass Valley Free two-day Health Care Clinic. It will take place on January 11 and 12 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The small planning committee consists of dedicated volunteers of past California CareForce free clinics as well as United Way board members. One volunteer recently purchased a car at Auburn Honda and brought up the free clinic she was helping to plan. Employees there seemed interested, and without hesitation, Dave Jones, the general manager, made arrangements to donate $500 toward the free two-day clinic.

Organized in conjunction with the Roseville-based nonprofit California CareForce, United Way of Nevada County will be hosting the event, which will take place at the Nevada County Fairgrounds for the first time. The cost of such a massive event is quite substantial. United Way is still in need of donors (sponsors) to help with everything needed to make the clinic happen. Also needed are general volunteers and medical professionals to volunteer their time during the 2020 clinic. There is a need for volunteers to help set up and tear down two days before, and on Monday after the clinic. Anyone interested in volunteering during the two-day clinic, or donating to help bring it to fruition, is encouraged to call United Way at 530-274-8111, email admin@uwnc.org or visit http://www.uwnc.org/health-clinic.