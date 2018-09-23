Attorneys in Johnathan Rodriguez judge threatening case await competency report

The defense attorney for a man accused of threatening a Nevada County judge has questioned his client's competency — a move that pauses the criminal proceedings against him, authorities said.

Johnathan Rodriguez, 20, is scheduled to appear Oct. 15 before a South Lake Tahoe judge. At that hearing attorneys will learn if a doctor's report on Rodriguez's competency is ready, said Joe Alexander, assistant district attorney for El Dorado County.

All Nevada County judges recused themselves after accusations that Rodriguez threatened a Truckee judge, and later made shooting motions toward a judge in Nevada City. His case was transferred to El Dorado County, where Alexander — formerly the assistant district attorney for Nevada County — now works.

According to Alexander, Rodriguez's defense attorney questioned his client's competency — his ability to understand the criminal proceedings against him. That halted the proceedings until a doctor could evaluate Rodriguez.

Police say they first arrested Rodriguez on Aug. 17 on accusations he tried to stab people in Truckee. Days later he appeared in a Truckee courtroom, where he allegedly threatened a judge.

On Aug. 23 Rodriguez made shooting gestures toward a judge in the Nevada County Courthouse.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.