Attorney: Home of family in fatal crash burglarized

Sacramento civil attorney Chelsea Monahan said the injustice dealt to the sole survivor found in a mangled 2018 Honda Civic — a 4-year-old boy — continues.

The child was orphaned on Nov. 20, after a wrong-way driver in a 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit his parents and two young siblings head on as they traveled eastbound on Interstate 80, near Eagle Lakes Road, authorities have said.

The boy’s 29-year-old parents, Brittney and Antonio Montano, and two of their three children died as a result of the crash and within days of their deaths, their home in North Highlands, in the Sacramento area, was burglarized, Montano and officers said.

Michael Scott Kelley, 32, of Antelope, faces four charges of murder and four charges of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the deaths, court records state.

Monahan, a lawyer with Berg Injury Lawyers, would not say when the theft took place, and declined to share details given the ongoing investigation into the incident.

“It’s a suspected break-in and theft, but I’m not at liberty to say anything, but that as it is an active investigation and we don’t want to step on the toes of local law enforcement,” Monahan said.

Monahan said she is representing the 4-year-old survivor of the fatal car crash for the crash itself, wrongful death and personal injury.

“We represent (the child) and the personal injury he has suffered,” Monahan said. “The trauma that would affect anybody, but especially a 4-year-old kid asking for mommy and daddy.”

Monahan said a lot remains unknown for the child’s future and need for justice.

“There are still four people who need to be laid to rest, and (he) still needs ongoing care,” Monahan said.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com