Attorney considers options in auditor-controller race

An attorney for Gina Will, the losing candidate in the Nevada County auditor-controller race, has asked the winner of that contest, Rob Tribble, to prove he meets the qualifications for that office by 5 p.m. today.

The latest letter to Tribble, sent Wednesday afternoon, states that if he doesn’t show that he had a senior fiscal management position at a qualifying employer, “our client will have no option but to pursue all legal avenues against you to invalidate your candidacy.”

Tribble declined comment on Thursday.

“It’s not a complicated case,” said attorney Jim Sutton, who represents Will. “There’s one question in this case.

“The key word here is ‘job,’” he added moments later.

A challenge to Tribble’s qualifications would likely come in the form of an elections contest, essentially a lawsuit. The issue could then go before a judge.

However, Sutton said the Nevada County Board of Supervisors could authorize its county counsel to file for a quo warranto proceeding, a different legal move.

“It shouldn’t be on Mrs. Will to enforce this law and incur legal fees,” Sutton said.

Sutton asked elections officials last Friday to investigate whether Tribble has worked in a “senior fiscal management position” for at least three of the past five years — a requirement for becoming auditor-controller.

Elections officials declined, saying their office doesn’t perform investigations. They forwarded the issue to the District Attorney’s Office and state Justice Department.

Since then, local officials certified the June 7 election. Tribble won the auditor-controller race, 16,929 to 13,969 votes, or 54.79% to 45.21%.

In his letter, Sutton states that elections law requires any challenge be filed by next week. He then calls on Tribble to submit written proof by 5 p.m. today that he’s held a senior fiscal management position within three of the past five years.

“If you do not, then withdraw from the race,” Sutton states.

