Volunteers help move prepared Thanksgiving meals to vehicles for delivery to the community during the annual Thanks to Give meal distribution last year at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. This year the operation will work out of a donated space at United Methodist Church in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

Melody King and her husband Keith are grateful for the support they receive from the community each Thanksgiving, and this year is no different.

The Kings operate Thanks To Give, a service that provides Thanksgiving meals to seniors and those in need.

This year they will largely be operating out of the kitchen at United Methodist Church in Grass Valley—who donated the kitchen space—packaging food as well as flowers and cards for the recipients.

“It’s such a lovely way to start the holiday season,” said Melody King. “It’s the attitude of gratitude.”

Thanks To Give started 25 years ago and when its founders—Nancy and Francis Zeno-Hamilton—decided to move on, the Kings were there to answer the call.

First time Thanks to Give volunteers Carrie and her daughter Bella Hall, don their festive attire while helping to deliver Thanksgiving meals on Thanksgiving morning last year. A team of community volunteers delivered food and flowers to folks across the region.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

“We took it on and we did it for a year, then COVID hit and we skipped 2020,” Melody said. “By last year we felt more confident we could do it safely. We are excited to do it this year again. S.P.D. gives us deep discounts (on meals). A group of volunteers get together to package them and make bouquets and cards. Foothill Flowers gives us a discount on the flowers. We have great community partners, and we are based all on donations and volunteers.”

King said that the majority of the recipients are connected to Thanks To Give through Meals On Wheels, though others reach out to them and the word is put out to senior and assisted living facilities.

The last day to sign up for a Thanksgiving meal through the organization is Friday, November 18. Reservations can be made by visiting ThanksToGive.com.

Volunteers are also needed for deliveries, which take place Thanksgiving morning. Any potential delivery driver would be expected at United Methodist at 10:00 a.m. with a shift lasting on average no more than two hours. Routes usually include four to five stops. Turkey carvers are also needed.

“There are not as many donations this year so if people want to give a little bit, it’s solely on donations and costs are up this year,” King said. “We are okay on food but what we could really use is to make a few Thanksgiving cards; construction paper, make the hand turkey. Nothing fancy. Just a nice Thanksgiving card to wish these people a happy holiday season.

“If anybody wants to make those cards drop off at EA Family Services 525 Sutton Way. People can just drop off Thanksgiving cards. We will visit just over 100 people. If folks show up on Wednesday night and kids want to be involved too, we will have a card making station.”

To reserve a meal, donate, or learn more about Thanks To Give please visit ThanksToGive.com.

Thanks to Give Volunteers utilized the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building as a base for meal distributions last year.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.