Scotts Flat

Scotts Flat spills during a storm on Jan. 13, 2023.

Submitted to The Union

An atmospheric river system projected to hit late Thursday into Friday has raised concerns about the potential for flooding. The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) warns that its lower division dams will be spilling, as is typical during winter storms, and local rivers will have high, dangerous flows. Upper division reservoirs may begin spilling in the next week, which will compound the issues at lower elevations.