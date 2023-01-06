Staff Writer
While many are dreaming of a day exploring the Yuba River, instead the county is experiencing an atmospheric river, bringing with it much (and much-needed) moisture to the area.
Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said the most recent storm to pass through the county is the first of a number expected through January 19.
As of Thursday at 3 p.m., weather service numbers reported that 1.92 inches of rain had fallen at East Bennett Road while on Ridge Road observers recorded 2.97 inches, this according to National Weather Service forecaster Karl Swanberg.
As for Wednesday’s storm that lasted into Thursday, Del Valle-Shoemaker said, “We were anticipating the main impacts would be strong damaging winds and we have seen reports of downed trees and roadways flooding. In Grass Valley the highest wind gusts observed were 41 miles per hour.”
“The storm wasn’t as intense as it was going to be, luckily for all of us. But we still have foresights with sand and sandbags,” said Craig Griesbach – Director of Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services.
Griesbach added that demand for sand and sandbags has been high.
“More (sand) has been used than we projected,” Griesbach said. “With the projected weather, the need will still be there.”
There are four locations, he said, where people can gather sand and bags: in Nevada City near Highway 49 at Broad Street, Penn Valley Fire District at 10513 Spenceville Road, North San Juan Community Hall at 29190 State Hwy 49, and Higgins Fire District at 10106 Combie Road in Auburn.
“The main thing is preparedness,” Griesbach continued. “Don’t get caught flat-footed. Check with neighbors, make sure you know where flashlights are at; have 72 hours worth of food. All of those things will help you survive. I can’t preach preparedness enough.”
Del Valle-Shoemaker reported that since October 1 — the beginning of the water year — Grass Valley has seen 29.35 inches. However she was hesitant to say whether or not the rainfall has lifted the area out of drought.
“That’s not our area of expertise,” she said, “so we do not gather or evaluate drought impacts. It’s declared by the state. We do coordinate with the drought monitors but they are the ones that make the final decisions.”
Looking ahead into the next week, Del Valle-Shoemaker said there are additional precipitation chances for this weekend and into next week, likely Saturday and Sunday, then a stronger system moving in Monday and Tuesday. The active pattern is predicted to continue through next week and likely beyond, the weather service said.
A California Hydrology Update issued by the Department of Water Resources stated statewide water year precipitation through January 3 is at 10.1 inches, which is 120 percent of average. In the past, La Nina years have proven some of the coldest in the state; however this year, according to Mike Anderson’s report for Water Resources, the current year is running above average.
Statewide reservoir storage also reported by DWR is 75 percent of average.
According to Sacramento-based news station KCRA, three people have been found dead as the result of major flooding in the south county, west of Galt. Flooding on that stretch of Highway 99 caused several vehicles to be stuck on the highway, with other people being rescued from the scene.
The weather service reminded drivers that roadways throughout the region could see flooding and drivers should never drive across flooded roads.
In Nevada City, the Department of Public Works issued a memo announcing a hard closure of Lewis Road on the 14000 block. A culvert, they reported, was washed out and the road was deemed unsafe with PG&E exposed lines. The closure would remain in effect until determination was made for safety purposes.
Nevada County Fairgrounds closed its gates to walkers on Wednesday, citing safety concerns.
Del Valle-Shoemaker said the best mantra to get through weeks ahead is: “One day at a time.”
For more information, visit nevadacountyca.gov.