Assembly candidates to speak at Nevada City forum

Elizabeth Betancourt and Megan Dahle, the two candidates that will be on the ballot for the California State Assembly District 1 seat in the upcoming special election, will be participating in a live forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on October 9 at the Eric Rood Center in Nevada City. The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, a nonpartisan organization.

The forum will consist of questions from representatives of four local media outlets: The Union, Yubanet, KNCO, and KVMR radio stations, followed by questions from the audience. The candidate forum will be broadcast on cable channel 17 (NCTV) as a live stream.

The Special Election will take place on November 5. Nevada County residents will receive ballots in the mail in October. The District 1 Assembly seat became vacant after Brian Dahle was elected to represent District 1 in the California State Senate. For more information email president@lwvwnc.org or call 530-265-0956.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org.