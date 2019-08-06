Assault accusation leads to arrest of Grass Valley man

A Grass Valley man accused of beating someone with a baseball bat and beer bottles is free on bond after his Tuesday arrest, authorities said.

Shane Daniel Venberg, 27, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury. Arrested early Tuesday on South Auburn Street, Venberg has made his $50,000 bail, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Authorities arrested Venberg after the 34-year-old victim of a July 20 assault identified him, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.

“He was assaulted by six subjects wielding aluminum baseball bats and beer bottles,” he added.

Scales declined to give the motive for the assault. It’s unknown if any other suspects will face charges.

According to Scales, the victim was beaten by acquaintances both inside and outside a Banner Lava Cap Road home. Deputies then responded to the scene and began an investigation.

The victim had injuries to his face and head that included swelling, bruising and bleeding. He declined an ambulance and instead had deputies take him to the hospital. His current condition is unknown, Scales said.

Officers early Tuesday spotted Venberg in the 200 block of South Auburn Street. They arrested him without incident, Scales said.

