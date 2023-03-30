On Friday, March 31 , from 5 p.m. — 8 p.m., the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) Art Center will host the opening reception for their inaugural “Ekphrastic Fantastic” Art-Inspired Poetry event. Ekphrastic poetry is poetry inspired by art. The most famous example of ekphrastic poetry is a work entitled “Ode on a Grecian Urn” by John Keats, an English poet of the early 1800’s.
For this exhibit, local poets have been invited to write poems inspired by art created by the resident artists at ASiF Studios. The works of fifteen artists and seventeen poets will be displayed side by side in the center’s gallery.
At the opening reception, guests are invited to a presentation of ekphrastic poetry readings by the poets, while viewing the works which inspired them. Published works by the poets will also be available for sale and signing.
This event is a collaboration between ASiF Art Center and the Nevada County Arts Council, and is an official event of the Sierra Poetry Festival. Its mission is to create an annual event that brings together — to celebrate and cross pollinate — two distinct and thriving communities of local visual artists and poets.
Participating poets are Gene Berson, Catharine Bramkamp, Kirsten Casey, Katie Chilton, Liz Collins, Molly Fisk, Betty Naegele Gundred, Maxima Kahn, Iven Lourie, Donna Meares, Susan Michalski, Judie Rae, Ellen Reynard, Susan Solinsky, Julie Valin, Robin Wallace and George Young.
Participating artists are Eric Bevel, Roseanne Burke, Andrea Cateregli, Barbara Harris, Claudia Jeffers, Michelle Jewett, Karin Lawler, Susan Michalski, Amanda Paoletti, Grace Pieper, Stephanie Schriver, Ana Vaturi, Robin Wallace, and Kathryn Wronski.
This event is free and open to the public.
ek·phra·sis /ˈekfrəsəs/ — Greek for the written description of a work of art produced as a rhetorical or literary exercise,[1] often used in the adjectival form ekphrastic. It is a vivid, often dramatic, verbal description of a visual work of art, either real or imagined. Thus, “an ekphrastic poem is a vivid description of a scene or, more commonly, a work of art.”