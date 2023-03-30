On Friday, March 31 , from 5 p.m. — 8 p.m., the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) Art Center will host the opening reception for their inaugural “Ekphrastic Fantastic” Art-Inspired Poetry event. Ekphrastic poetry is poetry inspired by art. The most famous example of ekphrastic poetry is a work entitled “Ode on a Grecian Urn” by John Keats, an English poet of the early 1800’s.

For this exhibit, local poets have been invited to write poems inspired by art created by the resident artists at ASiF Studios. The works of fifteen artists and seventeen poets will be displayed side by side in the center’s gallery.