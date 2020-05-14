As Nevada County businesses reopen NID advises flushing water systems; fees waived

As businesses prepare to reopen, Nevada Irrigation District (NID) employees recommend taking time to flush water systems and are offering to waive the cost of the water used. It’s important to flush a building’s water system when it has been idled for more than one week, officials say. This is important because without regular use, water gradually loses its disinfecting properties and can lead to potential growth of bacteria and other water-borne illnesses.

“Our business customers have already suffered an economic hit, so we felt that waiving the cost of flushing their water system upon reopening was one thing we could do to help ease their burden,” said Rem Scherzinger, general manager of NID.

According to the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one can flush a water system by running hot and cold water through all points of use (e.g., sink faucets, showers). This will replace all water inside building piping with fresh water. The system should be flushed until the hot water reaches its maximum temperature and until the water runs clear and is odorless. Older plumbing that has been idle for long periods can sometimes produce brown tinted water until it’s thoroughly flushed.

Businesses may want to consult the CDC guidance that provides eight steps to take before reopening a building to ensure the water quality and safety of the building’s water system. The list also includes information about decorative water features (e.g. fountains), hot tubs/spas, cooling towers and safety equipment.

The offer to waive the cost of flushing is open to current NID customers who have buildings that have been vacant for more than one week due to COVID-19 public health orders. Businesses must contact customer service at 530-273-6185 at least 24 hours prior to performing the flushing to get further instructions and allow for a meter reading.