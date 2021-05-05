‘As convenient as possible’: County opens Sierra College vaccine clinic to walk-ins

County officials announced Wednesday that Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sierra College’s Grass Valley campus will be open to walk-ins.

The new clinic at 250 Sierra College Drive opened Tuesday. It will be open from 8 am. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and appointments through the first week of June have been added to MyTurn .

“We’re very interested in having this clinic available, just another avenue for folks to be immunized,” said Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann in a Q&A Wednesday.

Kellermann said the clinic’s first two days were “a little slow,” and that he hopes to see uptake at that clinic pick up.

“We’ve moved from a situation where there’s not enough supply to keep up with demand to one where there’s not enough demand for the supply and capacity, and the silver lining with that is it’s super easy to get an appointment,” said Ryan Gruver, the county’s director of Health and Human Services.

He added that he believes adding the walk-in option will be a key factor in reaching the people in the community who have not yet been vaccinated simply because it has not been convenient.

“I’m hopeful that we can get that walk-in message out there and make it as convenient as possible for people to get vaccinated,” said Gruver.

Cindy Wilson, the county’s director of Public Health Nursing, said Wednesday that another result of increased vaccine availability has been access for people who received a first vaccine dose outside of the county and then moved to Nevada County, or are in another circumstance where they now only need a second dose.

Due to “good accessibility and availability,” said Wilson, second dose only appointments can now be scheduled easily, whereas this was difficult earlier in the vaccine rollout.

According to officials, these appointments can be made through MyTurn for both the county’s Whispering Pines and Sierra College clinics, or on a walk-in basis at the latter.

Dr. Glennah Trochet, the county’s deputy public health officer, said Wednesday that those who received a first dose and then did not get a second dose within the recommended period of time are also still able to schedule a second dose if they choose to. She added, however, that people should make sure to get a second dose of the same vaccine they received first.

The county’s Whispering Pines clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for use in people 16 and older, and the Sierra College clinic offers the Moderna vaccine, approved for those 18 and older.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.