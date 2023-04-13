Staff Writer
The Grass Valley City Council made a proclamation that April 2023 will be known as arts, culture and creativity month at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting in the city hall chambers.
Mayor Arbuckle presented a certificate to Eliza Tudor who sits on the board of directors for California Arts Advocates and Californians for the Arts.
Mayor Arbuckle honored Tudor as an integral part of the successful applications for Nevada County to hold California Cultural District Designation.
“We were designated as a cultural district in 2017 without any funding … It has taken five years of solid advocacy in the assembly senate subcommittees… but we came through it with three years of funding,” Tudor said.
Tudor thanked city staff for their part in the application process and expressed her wishes to continue serving the community through the Cultural District Program.
“We thank you for being a partner with us. One of the strengths of the Cultural District Program is that it depends on the connection between business communities and the municipalities.”
Robin Davies, CEO of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Executive Manager for the Grass Valley Downtown Association also praised Tudor for her efforts as a tireless champion for the arts in the Grass Valley community.
Councilmembers spoke to the opportunities for art enrichment and how the designation and funding from the Cultural District Program will enhance the Grass Valley community even further.
“As someone who works in the arts … as someone who has benefited from the art my entire life … music and art changed my life … it made a whole world of opportunity for me,” Vice Mayor Hilary Hodge said.
Garbage collection and recycling
City Manager Tim Kiser recommended a small amendment to the ordinance regarding garbage collection and recycling with correct dates of compliance for tier one commencing January 1, 2022.
The councilmembers approved the change and more information about the impact of the law will come in the near future.
“No meaningful consequences. We’re still doing our homework and trying to figure out the practicalities of this law,” Councilmember Tom Ivy said.
The city is working with Waste Management and having conversations to determine the impact of the law, according to Kiser.
The SB 1383 regulations require that jurisdictions conduct education and outreach on organics recycling to all residents and businesses, including those that generate edible food that can be donated to local food banks or hauled to solid waste facilities, according to the CA.gov website.
“SB1383 has been around for more than a year,” Kiser said. “Many large food vendors are already recycling or donating food waste. Restaurants will soon need to get on board,” regarding the tier two requirements that come into effect in 2024.
Right now the county does not have the capability to take food waste at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, also known as the dump, according to Kiser.
The food waste may need to be hauled to a special composting facility, separate from all other garbage if the city is to become compliant, according to Kiser.
The City of Grass Valley is working with Waste Management to determine if residents and businesses will eventually have additional containers to routinely place food waste in, separate or together with green waste.
“It is yet to be determined if a separate bin will be only for food waste or if it will be mingled with green waste,” Kiser said. “There are issues with both that still need to be worked out.”
Potentially, residents of California could be placing four garbage bins at the end of their driveways each week: garbage, recycle for glass and plastics, green waste and food waste, according to CA.gov website.
At the moment, Grass Valley is not fully compliant with the tier one January 1, 2022 requirement, but has been allotted an extension until a proper facility can be secured.
If CalRecycle takes enforcement action, it can consider good faith efforts made by a jurisdiction and place the entity on a Corrective Action Plan (CAP), according to CA.gov website.
CalRecycle has enforcement discretion to allow for a longer timeline for compliance. The regulations allow for extended compliance timelines … before penalties are issued,” according to CA.gov.
Eventually each resident will have to recycle food waste because of efforts to decrease greenhouse gasses in California, according to SB 1383 regulations.
Inflation
Councilmembers also received a presentation from Joan Michaels Aguilar, a principal with HdL Companies regarding economic inflation.
Gas prices have fluctuated and are predicted to increase due to the news from OPEC that they will be cutting their production by one million gallons a day, according to Aguilar.
As restaurants make up a significant portion of the local economy, Aguilar cited changes in customer choices such as choosing less expensive restaurants to visit, ordering lower cost items and visiting establishments less often because menu prices have increased.
The cost of food at home appears to be decreasing, according to Aguilar.
In a recent economic headline shared during the presentation, households with annual income of more than $156,000 make up 20.7% of the population but account for 38.3% of the spending, according to Aguilar.
“Americans paid down billions of dollars of credit card debt during the pandemic, but higher costs are leading many to start borrowing again,” Aguilar said.
Economic predictions from Christopher Christopher Thornberg, PhD. were noted during the presentation.
“Thornberg is not anticipating a recession… and that consumer demand is a driving force,” Aguilar said.
Consequences from economic stimulus as a reaction to the pandemic are the root cause of economic instability, according to Thornberg.
“Today’s maladies of inflation, declining asset prices, rising interest rates and frozen housing markets are all symptoms of the nation’s hangover from the pandemic stimulus. It is in the FED’s hands,” Aguilar said, quoting Thornberg.
Adults with expenses that are more than their income were tracked from a year ago. Those who earn under $50,000 a year of income are struggling the most with monthly expenses, according to Aguilar.