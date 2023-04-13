GV city council

Council Member Bob Branstrom and Vice Mayor Hilary Hodge welcome the funding allocated to Grass Valley now that is is has been designated as California Cultural District. Both councilmembers enjoy the fine arts that continue to thrive in the Grass Valley. “It gave a whole world of opportunity for me,” Hodge said.

The Grass Valley City Council made a proclamation that April 2023 will be known as arts, culture and creativity month at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting in the city hall chambers.

