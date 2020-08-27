Artists chosen for Art in Storefronts project to ‘revitalize’ Grass Valley, Nevada City

The Nevada County Arts Council has chosen the artists who will participate in their Art in Storefronts initiative, and plans on a mid-September installation of the art.

According to Ruth Chase, Arts Council artist in residence and the project coordinator for Art in Storefronts, the council received 53 submissions for consideration. It put out a call to artists in early August.

The chosen artists were named in a press release last week. Seven of these submitted individually: Nancy Mintz, David King, Judith Lowry, Pamela Hodges, Tahiti Perhson, Shelby Via and Al Martinez. Three were submitted by pairs or a group: Amanda Ganong and Julia Rose; April Durham and Bryan Gorrie; and the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra.

“As an artist who has been here since 2001, it was impressive to see so many innovative proposals. Our final line up of installations will be an exciting and beautiful representation of Nevada County artists, from early career to fully professional,” said Chase in the release.

Not all of the locations for the vacant storefronts which will display the chosen artwork have been announced. At this time, the Nevada County Arts Council has confirmed two of these will be the National Hotel and Alpha Building, both on Broad Street in Nevada City; two Grass Valley displays will be at 206 W. Main St. — formerly Christopher’s Deli — and 105 W. Main St.

The duration of the displays will vary by storefront, depending in particular on whether a given storefront remains vacant, but the tentative time frame will be from mid-September through December.

The next step for the artists will be to create the art installations they have conceptualized to fit their storefront.

“We are so excited to share our work with our community and hope people who see it are intrigued, inspired, and touched,” April Durham and Bryan Gorrie said in an email. “It’s so great to have an opportunity to intervene in the vacant spaces and turn the loss into something beautiful.”

Amanda Ganong, who submitted in collaboration with Julia Rose, wrote in an email that she was honored to find out they had been selected. “I’m excited to collaborate with Julia Rose on an installation for Art in Storefronts 2020. Our project, ‘Linked to Nature,’ is a sculptural and interactive representation of my journey connecting with nature during the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Ganong.

The Arts Council has plans in progress for future installations, and will keep the submissions not chosen for this initiative for consideration in future projects.

The initiative has been a collaborative effort by the Nevada County Arts Council and the Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District. They have received support from the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City, each city’s chamber of commerce, and the Grass Valley Downtown Association, as well as a grant from the Nevada County Economic Resource Council.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.