Artist Relief Fund enters Round 2

Following the awarding of mini-grants to 26 professional artists in early 2021, the Nevada County Arts Council is inviting professional artists whose livelihoods have been impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis to apply for relief funding as part of Round 2 of the Nevada County Artist Relief Fund.

“We are delighted to open up the Nevada County Artist Relief Fund for artists in all disciplines to apply for a micro-grant,” said Eliza Tudor, the council’s executive director, in a news release.

The Nevada County Artist Relief fund will disperse $500 per successful applicant, with artists meeting criteria in order to apply. They must reside in Nevada County, be over 21, work professionally or vocationally in the arts, and have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19, whether by canceled performances, exhibitions, programs, classes, or organizational closures, or loss of non-arts supplemental income or jobs. As with the first round of funding that was dispersed, priority will be given to artists whose livelihoods have been dependent on a fractured local creative sector.

“We thank those who have continued to contribute to the fund, as well as all those who attended our fabulous concert at the Center for the Arts, MasquerAid, in the late summer,” Tudor said. “Thanks to you, more artists will now benefit from financial support. We are particularly grateful for the support of the Agle Family Trust, which covered the costs of a great community party and enabled us to boost our Artist Relief Fund. Our plan is to work with the Agles to launch a similar community initiative in summer 2022.”

SUPPORT

For now, the Nevada County Arts Council is busy working to bolster other areas of support for the creative sector, including an update to its economic impact study for the arts which will involve a year-long survey beginning in January. Measuring the economic impact in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will allow the council to properly plan for recovery, while providing an important advocacy tool for arts organizations and the creative sector as a whole.





The council is also overhauling its artist directory to create a fresh tool for artists to promote their work and connect with a larger community of professionals.

“In many ways, this is simply about updating our technology so that the world at large can better find Nevada County’s creatives based on style, medium, and more,” said Beth Ford of Glib Communications, who serves the arts council as graphic designer and webmaster. “Soon, we will be able to better promote our wonderful diversity of artists.”

Source: Nevada County Arts Council