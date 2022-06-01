Art Walk returns: First Friday Art Walks will last through September

The Center for the Arts is welcoming back another season of the First Friday Art Walks.

The First Friday Art Walks run the first Friday of each month, from June through September, with the first event lasting from 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday, a news release states.

This year over 20 downtown Nevada City businesses will participate by staying open late and hosting an artist in their space. Many businesses will have the artists on site, so attendees can meet the makers and mingle in open-house style receptions. Numerous businesses will also offer special samples, activities, or live demonstrations.

The mission of the Art Walk is to increase awareness, appreciation, and participation in the arts in the local community, while also increasing commerce for local businesses in the downtown Nevada City area. Nevada City has long since been a cultural and arts hub — the Art Walk aims to put a spotlight on the arts community.

In addition to the festivities happening inside businesses, there will be live music and performances on the streets, live art demos, and a small selection of curated arts vendors. New this year — the Art Walk Stitch-In. Bring your knitting, crochet, spinning, or any portable fiber projects, and join the crew from Heathered Yarn Co. for a “stitch-in.” Meet local fiber artists in our community and make some new friends.

Every month, people can watch a live demo of award-winning body painter, Alison Kenyon, creating a full-body masterpiece. Attendees can stop and pose with the model for a photo. They can also have their future told from the psychic typewriter poet.

The event is free and open to all ages. Maps will be available on site with a list of all participating locations.

More information is at nevadacitychamber.com .

Source: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce

This year over 20 downtown Nevada City businesses will participate by staying open late and hosting an artist in their space. Many businesses will have the artists on site, so attendees can meet the makers and mingle in open-house style receptions. Numerous businesses will also offer special samples, activities, or live demonstrations.

