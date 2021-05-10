 Art walk adds artists: More art and artists on display as Second Saturday Art Walks continue | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Art walk adds artists: More art and artists on display as Second Saturday Art Walks continue

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Central California oil paint artist Deborah Barr brought a collection of her artwork to Grass Valley over the weekend during the Second Saturday Art Walk for the month of May. Her piece titled “Hell Yes“ was one of many on display and available for purchase from artists during the art walk. For artists wishing to display their work, contact Marni Marshall with the Downtown Grass Valley Association at 530-798-9690.
Photo: Elias Funez
Tatiana Priestly shows off her collection of hand made earrings she makes and sells made out of wood and other materials. Artists continue to display and sell their work during the Second Saturday Art Walks in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
People may have seen Valerie Messervy Birkhoff’s sculpture work on display within the Whispering Pines vaccination clinic in Grass Valley. A collection of her pieces have been brought out to the Second Saturday Art Walk including “Weeeee!“ at left and “Pacha“ at right.
Photo: Elias Funez
Guitarist Francisco Aviles, of Nevada City, entertains those on the streets of downtown Grass Valley during the Second Saturday Art Walk.
Photo: Elias Funez
Modesto artist Deobrah Barr shows off her piece titled “Is there more to this than that” that she brought up to the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Grass Valley last Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
A handmade earring set by Tatiana Priestly shows some pebbles encapsulated in a clear resin. Priestly plans to return to future Second Saturday Art Walks in Grass Valley to make her jewelry available.
Photo: Elias Funez
“Big Scary“ by Valerie Messervy Birkhoff was one of many unique pieces of artwork on display by area artists during the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more