Art to help the hungry: Annual food bank benefit underway at Art Works Gallery

Art Works Gallery is having its Annual Food Bank Benefit now through Dec. 18. Anyone can donate money to the Food Bank of Nevada County and enter drawings to win fine art donated by more than 30 artists. For a $1 donation, participants will receive a ticket for a chance to win some art from their favorite Art Works Gallery artists. Donated prizes include ceramics, jewelry, paintings, wood turning, furniture, metal, mosaics, mixed media, photography and sculpture. The drawing will be held on Dec. 18.
Anyone can enter the Annual Food Bank Benefit at downtown Grass Valley’s Art Works Gallery for a chance to win unique art donated from the more than 30 resident artists, including a coaster set worth $50 from acrylic artist Michelle Jewett.
Handmade maple bottle stoppers by wood working artist Phil Bauer are just one of the many unique pieces of art being raffled off to benefit the Food Bank of Nevada County. The raffle will take place on Dec. 18, with no need to be present to win.
The imagery of Art Works Gallery artist Martha Jones is being raffled off during the annual Food Bank benefit.
