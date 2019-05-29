Art sale raises funds for Nevada County health clinic

An art sale held recently raised money for a planned, comprehensive health clinic coming in January.

A fundraiser was held for the United Way of Nevada County, raising money for a California CareForce Health Clinic in 2020.

Recently, two members of the United Way’s health clinic planning committee, Mindy Oberne and Roger Lewis, held an art sale in their gallery to benefit the clinic.

Longtime Grass Valley residents, Oberne and Lewis have made their living in the art world for many years. They show their art in the Twin Star Gallery located on their property.

“It’s very sad that in a country as rich as ours, there are so many who are suffering because they are unable to afford basic health care such as dental and vision,” said Lewis. “That’s why we feel it so important to support this clinic. We encourage all to do the same.”

“People came with love in their hearts, wanting to contribute to this great cause,” Oberne said. “I had several people pay more than they purchased and told me to keep the change. This fundraiser was highly publicized locally through print, radio and online. Thank you to everyone who allowed us to get the word out.”

The free two-day health clinic, slated for January 11-12, will be provided by the California CareForce and hosted by United Way. Services will include medical, dental and vision care. Free prescription glasses will be made on-site. Dental x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and if necessary, extractions will be provided. All these services will be available to all, free, no questions asked.

For information on donating and volunteering go to uwnc.org or for patient info go to CaliforniaCareForce.org.

Some of their photography is located at the United Way office for viewing. Contact Donna at admin@uwnc.org to arrange a time. To view a video of their gallery, go to http://www.youtube.com and search for Mindy Oberne. For more information about the gallery, contact Oberne and Lewis at moberne117@gmail.com.

