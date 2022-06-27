facebook tracking pixel Art on showcase: Western Gateway Park hosts Penn Valley Art Festival | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Art on showcase: Western Gateway Park hosts Penn Valley Art Festival

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Art lovers had no lack of optical stimulation during Saturday’s Penn Valley Art Festival at Western Gateway Park. More than 55 vendors offered their art, jewelry and other artistic crafts, while food and beverage vendors offered treats nearby.
Photo: Elias Funez
A painting titled “Sunset wave,” by Melissa Jarrette, was one of the many unique local art pieces offered for sale.
Photo: Elias Funez
Leah Maresh of Grass Valley, with one of her paintings at her artist booth called Not Hotel Art.
Photo: Elias Funez
Erica Langley of Erica Langley Artistry, participated in the festival for the first time.
Photo: Elias Funez
Shinaeda DeJaneiro shows off her work in progress dat the festival in Penn Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Ten year old Gage Casey plants a succulent into a pot at the Twin Cities Church youth activity booth during Saturday’s Art Festival in Penn Valley. Plants were provided by New Life Nursery, while goody bags were offered by Sprinkle Party.
Photo: Elias Funez
The sought after Cousins Maine Lobster truck was on hand at Saturday’s Western Gateway Park Art Festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
An artist stands next to her colorful paintings for sale during Saturday’s Western Gateway Park Art Festival.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User