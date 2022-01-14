 Art competition winners on display at Fable Coffee | TheUnion.com
Art competition winners on display at Fable Coffee

Submitted by LeeAnn Brook

 

The award winners of The Wild & Scenic Film Festival’s juried art competition will be shown through Jan. 30 at Fable Coffee, 234 Broad St. in downtown Nevada City. Featured above is LeeAnn Brook’s painting “Bolinas Lagoon,” which won the Juror’s Award from juror John Natsoulas, owner of the John Natsoulas Gallery in Davis.
Photo submitted by LeeAnn Brook.

