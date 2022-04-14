Art Bazaar set for this Sunday

The Art Bazaar is returning to Grass Valley.

The bazaar is set from from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday at 12527 Loma Rica Drive, in the Loma Rica Warehouse District.

The first bazaar, held in June, saw over 200 attendees throughout the day, said Joshua Nathan in a news release. This Sunday’s event will bring together local artists, craft makers, dancers and community members for a collaborative hangout.

“This hangout is centered around art and music culture,” Nathan said. “We will be featuring 15-plus local craft vendors, 10-plus local (plus out-of-state) live painters, and five local musicians.”

The event is held in collaboration with Nathan, a local musician and art collector, and Tyler Minnick, who operates Sacred State Clothing.





Food will be provided by Mountain Lotus Provisions.

Rad’s Lab and Gallery and Sacred State Design’s print shop will be open for public viewing. The gallery features works from Hannah Yata, Jonathan Solter, Jake Amason, Miles Toland, Luke Schroeder, Blake Foster, Naoto Hattori, Stephan Haman, Jake Amason, Ben Ridgeway, Apex Collective and others.

“The last event we threw was such a positive experience for the community,” Nathan said. “The vendors made good money, which is a huge part of the reason we throw this event. I want to see a world where artists, creators and crafters can live sustainably off of their art.”

Source: Joshua Nathan