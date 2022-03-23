Arrests made in Fire Safe Council chainsaw theft

Two people linked by police to the theft of Fire Safe Council of Nevada County chainsaws remained jailed Wednesday under bond, authorities said.

Joshua Troy Hudson, 30; and Jonathan Wayne Kimpson, 34, both of Grass Valley, face charges in connection to the weekend theft of chainsaws, Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said in a news release.

Both men face charges of possession of stolen property and altering serial numbers; possession of illegal weapons; and multiple drug charges, including possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale; as well as Placer County warrants, Matteoni said.

Hudsono and Kimpson were each held Wednesday on $35,000 in bond, reports state.

Authorities have said 14 chainsaws were stolen over the weekend from a Fire Safe Council building in the 14000 block of East Main Street.

“Grass Valley detectives worked the case and were able to identify suspects,” Matteoni said. “On Tuesday, detectives were surveilling an apartment in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive in relation to the thefts. They observed multiple hand-to-hand drug transactions occur outside the involved apartment.”

Officers Tuesday afternoon executed a search warrant on the apartment, finding four of the stolen chainsaws. Their serial numbers had been scratched off, though “Fire Safe Council” stickers were on them, the release states.

“They also recovered property that was stolen recently from tree trimming trucks that were parked at the Nevada County Fairgrounds,” Matteoni said. “Illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were also located in the apartment.”

Officers arrested two other Grass Valley residents on drug charges: Jennifer Anne Blanchard, 33, for possession of drugs for sale and possession of paraphernalia; and Natasha Anne Wagner, 29, for possession of fentanyl and a Placer County warrant.

“Detectives believe the unrecovered chainsaws were quickly sold over the last couple days,” Matteoni said. “The investigation is ongoing to track them down and return them to the Fire Safe Council before fire season is upon us.”

People can contact detectives at 530-477-3175. Anonymous tips can be left at: http://www.cityofgrassvalley.com/pod/tips-alerts .