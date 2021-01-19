Arrest warrant for hit-and-run suspect upped to $100K
A $100,000 warrant has been issued for the 23-year-old woman who authorities say hit a motorcyclist head-on Jan. 9 and fled the scene.
The California Highway Patrol issued a press release Tuesday, asking for tips on the whereabouts of Brienne Amber Rousseau, who was identified as the suspect in the hit-and-run on Lower Colfax Road, near Laws Ranch Road.
Rousseau was driving an Infiniti G35 southbound on the wrong side of the road when she hit a northbound BMW motorcycle, CHP spokesman Mike Steele said at the time of the Jan. 9 collision.
The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Roseville, was ejected and suffered major but non-life-threatening injuries, Steele said. He was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Rousseau’s car sustained major damage and she abandoned it before leaving the scene, Steele said.
Tuesday’s press release included several new photos of Rousseau, including one that shows what might be a new tattoo across her neck and an attempt to cover a tattoo above her right eye. Anyone with information was urged to call 911.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
