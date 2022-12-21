Arrest made in Sunday Foresthill homicide

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest was made earlier this week following a Sunday homicide in Foresthill.

Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Polaris Way before midnight to a report of homicide. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a deceased male in the home upon arrival.

The reporting party, identified as Cena Marie Larimer, 69, was arrested in connection to the victim’s shooting death, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Larimer is cooperating with the investigation.

According to the online in-custody report, Larimer has been charged with murder and is ineligible for bail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating and additional details will be released once available.