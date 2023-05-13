Reports of gunshots in the 29000 block of Highway 49 in N. San Juan at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday were not substantiated, according to officials at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
There was a domestic disturbance with possible shots reported heard by the caller, but upon arrival of our deputies, there was no evidence that a shooting had occurred, according to officials.
When deputies arrived, the male suspect in the domestic incident was gone upon our arrival and a search of the area was conducted in an attempt to locate him.
Later that evening at around 7 p.m. the suspect returned and deputies were able to locate him.
At that time, 37-year-old Brent Arballo, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, child endangerment and violation of a restraining order.
The female victim at the home was not injured, but was allegedly holding a small child during the physical struggle between the two.
The child was not injured. The case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.