Arrest made in kidnapping case

A man accused last month of kidnapping a former girlfriend at gunpoint was arrested Sunday morning after officers spotted him in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Allyn Scott Charpentier, 49, of Grass Valley, faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and two theft-related charges in connection with his Sunday arrest. He was wanted on charges of robbery and kidnapping, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Officers stopped Charpentier around 9 a.m. Sunday on Freeman Lane and arrested him. He remained jailed that afternoon, reports state.

Charpentier’s original charges stemmed from a May 8 incident involving a shooter inside the Country Store in the 19000 block of Tyler Foote Crossing Road in North San Juan. Officers found broken glass when they arrived, and were told the victim was forced into her vehicle by the suspect who also got into the vehicle, reports state.

Shortly afterward, authorities said they learned the victim was at the Waste Management transfer station in the Town of Washington. The victim reported she was able to flee from the suspect just outside the Town of Washington and that his current whereabouts were unknown.

The suspect eluded capture that day.