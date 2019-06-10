Melissa George's third grade class performs the traditional Chinese Fan Dance during Bell Hill Academy's event celebrating dances from around the world.

Courtesy of Lenkaland Photograph

In its fourth year of “Global Dance Performances,” Bell Hill Academy students grades K-4 recently showcased traditional dances from regions studied throughout the year in their school-wide global studies curriculum. This year’s performances included the Kuku of Guinea, the Rumba Flamenca of Spain, the Classic Fan Dance of China and the Polka of Mexico, among others.

Bell Hill staff and parent Grechen Colón, originally from Puerto Rico, spearheaded the event and provided three months of dance instruction that was designed to facilitate a supportive and fun environment. Colón said she was committed to honoring the authenticity of each dance through music choice, movement and costumes. Staff and families were invited to share and support their own heritage through the creative process.