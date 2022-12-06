Armored vehicle purchase approved by supervisors

The purchase of a Bearcat armored vehicle, similar to the Placer County Sheriff’s Bearcat vehicle shown, has been approved by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Photo: Courtesy Photo

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors (BOS) approved the purchase of a purpose-built armored vehicle known as a Bearcat, from Lenco Armored Vehicles in Massachusetts to the amount of $376,000.

“The Bearcat should be delivered in 9 – 12 months and at that time the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle (MRAP) will be returned,“ Lt. Bob Jakobs from the Sheriff Departments said.

In 2014 the MRAP was purchased from the federal government under the 1033 Program which allows law enforcement agencies to obtain excess property from the Department of Defense. The Sheriff’s Department discussed the disadvantages of the MRAP including its excessive weight, rollover concerns, and complicated commercial driver’s license requirement. Only one officer was able to operate the vehicle, adding to its impracticality.

“Why did we buy it in the first place?” Dan Miller on the Board of Supervisors said.

“I told you,” Heidi Hall, District I Supervisor said. Hall’s concerns in the past that the MRAP would “tear up roads” and appear “inappropriate” for the needs of the community were recalled.

The intention of the new Bearcat was discussed by Lt. Jakobs. The Bearcat is an effective tool in keeping officers safe in “hot zones such as an active shooter,” Jakobs said. “It is a de-escalating tool that can be used for decreasing distance and gathering intelligence, such as in making safe contact during negotiations.”

Lt. Jakobs was careful to note that the Bearcat is “only for the most judicious use.” There are requirements in case law to outline how it will be used. “The Bearcat does not contain any offensive equipment. The intent is that it slows things down when officers arrive at a scene in crisis.”

“I want it to be intimidating,” Dan Miller added during a discussion of how the Bearcat would be implemented.

Concerns were raised by board member Ed Scofield over the price of the vehicle and why it was not mentioned in earlier budgets.

“I don’t remember this was discussed during budget process,” Scofield said. The reply was that it could have been overlooked.

The Bearcat will be part of community events such as career days at local high schools and county fairs. Hardy Bullock, commented that explaining the intended use of the Bearcat and its specific uses “will create that community connection.”

“Any time we can keep [officers] safe while keeping the community safe – this is a priority,” Susan Hoek, board member said.

The item was approved on 5-0 vote.

