The City of Grass Valley, in partnership with the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and the County of Nevada, is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Grass Valley Armed Forces Day Celebration, which will take place on May 20th, 2023, in the downtown business district from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. This event will honor active-duty personnel and announce the seven men and women selected to receive 2023 Military Service Awards.

Colonel James Bartran, Vice Wing Commander of 9th Reconnaissance Wing Beale Air Force Base is the Military Guest Speaker and will provide opening remarks as Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo Gonzalez United States Army, Commander NORCAL Recruiting Battalion, wearing a vintage WWII uniform, leads the parade of VIPs to center stage on horseback.