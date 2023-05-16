The City of Grass Valley, in partnership with the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and the County of Nevada, is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Grass Valley Armed Forces Day Celebration, which will take place on May 20th, 2023, in the downtown business district from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. This event will honor active-duty personnel and announce the seven men and women selected to receive 2023 Military Service Awards.
Colonel James Bartran, Vice Wing Commander of 9th Reconnaissance Wing Beale Air Force Base is the Military Guest Speaker and will provide opening remarks as Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo Gonzalez United States Army, Commander NORCAL Recruiting Battalion, wearing a vintage WWII uniform, leads the parade of VIPs to center stage on horseback.
In addition to the parade of dignitaries, opening remarks, multiple flyovers, and the active military award ceremony, the morning will include a presentation of special reignition to Retired Navy Commander Lou Conter, 101 years old and last survivor of the December 7th attack on Pearl Harbor on the USS Arizona. In his illustrious career, he was an aviator in WWII, Korea and Vietnam, and the architect of the Navy’s SERE program (survival, evasion, resistance, and escape) and served as a military advisor to presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson. Letter and certificate from the CNO of the Navy, Letters and certificates from the Governor, Congressman and State Assembly Woman Megan Dahle and State Senator Brian Dahle. Special recognition by the City of Grass Valley and County of Nevada Board of Supervisors
Grass Valley Armed Forces Day is a family event, with a range of exciting activities to delight attendees of all ages; military bands, static displays, including a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, a parade, and various military and civilian aircraft flyovers. The downtown center of Grass Valley will come alive with the sights and sounds of our nation’s military might, showcasing its impressive history and the city’s ongoing support for the Armed Forces.
“We are excited to host this year’s Armed Forces Day celebration and recognize the brave men and women who serve in our nation’s military,” said District 3 Supervisor, Lisa Swarthout. “This event is an opportunity for our community to come together and show our appreciation for the sacrifices made by these individuals and their families.”
The Military Service Awards will recognize one enlisted member (E-1 to E-6) and one junior commissioned officer (O-1 to O-3) from each military branch who have demonstrated excellence in their respective branches of service. A committee will evaluate the nominees in the areas of leadership, community service, and demonstrated excellence.
“We are honored to recognize these distinguished individuals who have made outstanding contributions to our military,” said Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Robin Galvan-Davies. “We encourage all branches to submit eligible personnel to be considered for this prestigious recognition.”
On Armed Forces Day, the nation honors the patriots who are serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, Coast Guard and National Guard. The event aims to pay tribute to the military personnel’s professionalism and unwavering dedication to supporting and defending the country’s Constitution, safeguarding peace, growing prosperity, and giving hope to oppressed peoples or those facing tyranny abroad.
WHERE: Downtown Grass Valley
WHEN: May 20, 2023 from 11:00am to 3:00pm
For more information please contact the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce: (530) 273-4667