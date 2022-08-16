Area fires keeping crews busy (PHOTO GALLERY)
Oak Fire, 22.8 acres in Colfax; Twin Fire, 2 acres in Grass Valley
As temperatures rise, so do the probabilities for new vegetation fires which firefighters from throughout the region have been busy dealing with recently.
PLAZA FIRE
On Tuesday afternoon a small vegetation fire in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin was cause for alarm when multiple witness reports came in for a fire near the intersection of Plaza Drive and Brunswick Road.
A column of smoke quickly dissipated after arriving officers first used their extinguishers kept in their patrol vehicles to attack the flames, which were burning mostly in dry grass.
Firefighters from Grass Valley and Nevada City followed up with suppression efforts using both hose and hand tools to keep the fire from escaping a 20-foot by 10-foot spot.
While Grass Valley police did make an arrest in the area following the fire, officers said the arrest had nothing to do with the initial incident.
“We have a number of witnesses, but no arrests for arson for unlawful burning at this time,” Grass Valley Police Sgt. Brian Blakemore said.
“Believed to be an accidental ignition.”
TWIN FIRE NEAR CHURCH
Around 5:30 p.m. Monday the Twin Fire broke out along the 11700 block of Rough and Ready Highway across from Twin Cities Church.
Witnesses in the area reported hearing loud explosions and firefighters quickly reported that the fire was spotting from its initial position.
A Grass Valley air tanker assigned to the Oak Fire in Colfax quickly diverted to the Twin Fire, making retardant drops and providing air to ground support.
The cause of the Twin Fire is still under investigation, according to officials.
It was kept to 2 acres, including two larger spots and two smaller spots.
DIGGER FIRE REKINDLE
While above the Twin Fire on Monday, Grass Valley air attack spotted a column of smoke coming from an incident which started about three weeks ago on July 24 along East Digger Hill Way in Rough and Ready.
The column was reported as a rekindle and is not typical, though the area was still under patrol and the fire had not been declared fully contained.
“It’s just that the fuels are so dry,” Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge said. “We had wind on it and the heat.”
OAK FIRE
On Tuesday, firefighters made progress on the Oak Fire, which started Monday along Live Oak Road outside of Weimar and Colfax. It was 20% contained by Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was caused by a commercial vehicle, as flames spread into the vegetation.
Forward progress of the fire has been stopped at 22.8 acres.
