A handful of area vegetation fires kept crews in the region busy over the past few days.
A 1.14 acre fire off of Old Pond Lane in South County was initially reported as a working structure fire with extension into the wildland at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon sending aircraft support from the Grass Valley Interagency Air Attack Base and Tahoe Helitack to respond along with dozers, hand crews and water tenders.
Structures in the area were immediately threatened and an immediate call for evacuations was made along Blue Gill Place off of Old Pond Lane.
The fire was reportedly spotting ahead of itself before firefighters halted the forward progress of the fire, keeping it within retardant drop lines by 2:56 p.m.
A vegetation fire off of Kemper Road and Highway 49 also briefly caused a call for evacuations in the surrounding area just before noon. Firefighters kept the Kemper Fire to a half acre burned and began releasing resources from the fire by 12:09 p.m.
Later Tuesday evening, the Newtown area of rural Nevada City received a quick fire scare when a small vegetation fire was reported off of Newtown Road near where parts of the Jones Fire burned in 2020.