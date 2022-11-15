April Sims located with boyfriend: Latest missing 16 year old found

Sixteen year old April Sims has been located with her boyfriend according to her mother Kimmi Sims, who wanted to thank the community for helping to find her.

Photo: Courtesy photo

April Sims, a recently missing Nevada County sixteen year old, has been located according to her mother Kimmi Sims.

She was seen in Nevada County Tuesday with her boyfriend, according to Sims.

April Sims had been reported as a “voluntary run-away” near her home in Alta Sierra on Nov. 10, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg.

Neighbors and community members spent the past five days trying to locate her, according to Don Bessee, Director of the Alta Sierra Property Owners Association.

Before Tuesday, she was last seen driving a golf cart at the Alta Sierra Country Club last Friday.

The golf cart was later found crashed into some bushes, according to Bessee.

“I want to thank everybody that helped me try to locate my daughter,” Kimmi Sims said.

Many comments had been posted to the Alta Sierra Property Owners Association Facebook page in efforts to bring her home safely.