Warm days around the foothills and the Central Valley will be giving way to heavy showers later tonight tapering off until Sunday, which is looking dry and mild, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
Temperatures for the foothills will be in the mid 60’s and low 70’s today, Friday and Saturday even with the light showers, and the Central Valley will feel warmer with temperatures in the mid to low 70’s with partly cloudy skies.
Both the foothills and the Central Valley should be dry on Sunday with mild temperatures continuing. A chance of showers returning on Monday.
A winter storm is expected in the mountains late tonight through Saturday adding three to five inches over Donner Pass and snow levels above 5,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest snow is expected late tonight night into Friday morning. Travel conditions in the mountains will improve later in the day as snow is expected to end by late Saturday morning.
Echo Pass and Carson Pass can expect one to three inches of snow, but further north in the Lassen Park area, eighteen to twenty four inches are expected.
Minor local traffic impacts are expected with travel delays due to slick roads. Chain controls are possible over the passes at higher elevations until early Saturday.
Locally, Grass Valley can expect a half to an inch of rain tonight through early Saturday with breezy wind conditions from fifteen to twenty miles per hour. Expect the heaviest rain late tonight.
Overnight temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40’s.
Chico is another location that can expect a half to an inch of rain with higher winds at twenty five to thirty miles per hour impacting driving conditions.
Sacramento is expecting less than a tenth of an inch of rain with light wind at ten to fifteen miles per hour beginning tonight and ending Saturday morning. According to forecasters, those in the Valley can expect a nice day on Easter Sunday.
Overall the heaviest rain can be expected tonight with off and on light showers until Saturday when things start to dry out. Dry weather with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies throughout the region on Sunday. Showers are forecast to return on Monday.
To contact Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
