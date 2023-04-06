Rain in Grass Valley

Vehicles navigate the rain in Grass Valley during a previous weather system. National Weather Service forecasters are calling for a return to a wet pattern with heavy rain expected tonight as well as showers tapering off Saturday.

 Elias Funez File Photo

Warm days around the foothills and the Central Valley will be giving way to heavy showers later tonight tapering off until Sunday, which is looking dry and mild, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

