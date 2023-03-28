The Nevada County Arts Council is gearing up to do its part to help California celebrate the fifth annual Arts, Culture, & Creativity Month which begins April 1.
Spearheaded by Californians for the Arts (CFTA), the month-long program is intended to engage arts advocates across the state and raise awareness of the arts in communities throughout. The purpose, they said, is to “raise a spotlight on the arts to raise visibility and awareness about the values of (their) sector.”
Californians for the Arts collectively said in a press release that with changes in the California statewide budget, several arts-funded programs have been proposed to be cut by Governor Gavin Newsom from the budget, which would include $20 million taken from cultural districts, of which Nevada County houses three—Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee.
Eliza Tudor, Executive Director of the Nevada County Arts Council, said the April event gives locals a reminder of the impact of the arts. This will help propel the council as it moves forward on April 18 to go before California’s legislators to speak on behalf of creators everywhere and remind governmental officials of the importance of art and culture.
“In 2021, Nevada County Arts Council went before the Board of Supervisors to seek a resolution which would align Nevada County to the rest of California. Our Supervisors unanimously voted to pass a resolution naming April as Arts, Culture & Creativity Month looking forwards, in line with California’s designation Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 33,” Tudor said.
“Arts advocates know April is also state budget negotiation time,” she continued. “Advocacy agencies Californians for the Arts and Create California have teamed up to spur participation and invite us to focus our celebration of the arts during this important time on legislative asks. Which will impact future generations, and the ability of artists and arts organizations to thrive during challenging times.”
Every year the governor produces his preliminary budget and arts agencies throughout the state dive in and see what’s been allocated for the arts.
“We know the arts are at risk to suffer from this funding. We want to get in and meet with legislators; that could affect funding for the year to come, and that is why April is so important.”
Nevada County Art Council’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, with the Board of Supervisors recognizing the importance of the celebrations throughout the month.
“Tuesday we will go before the Board of Supervisors to understand the significance of this month, and remind them how grateful we are,” said Tudor. “We encourage them to recognize the critical value of the arts. We will be going and thanking, and a gentle reminder.”
Tudor said the council is most grateful for the board’s vote to allocate funds that will support a new initiative led by Nevada County Arts Council that will make public spaces more “welcoming.”
Local Julie Baker, who serves as Chief Executive Officer for Californians for the Arts said, “As a vital yet underutilized workforce that has long been undercapitalized, we must continue to share that arts are a part of the solution and a smart investment for (California) and not the place to cut funding but to double down on allocations to build local economies, bring social cohesion and impact through creative processes.”
In recognition of Arts, Culture, & Creativity Month, the Nevada County Arts Council will also be hosting a number of events including the seventh annual Sierra Poetry Festival. The festival takes place April 15 at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.
