The Nevada County Arts Council is gearing up to do its part to help California celebrate the fifth annual Arts, Culture, & Creativity Month which begins April 1.

Spearheaded by Californians for the Arts (CFTA), the month-long program is intended to engage arts advocates across the state and raise awareness of the arts in communities throughout. The purpose, they said, is to “raise a spotlight on the arts to raise visibility and awareness about the values of (their) sector.”

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.