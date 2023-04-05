SACRAMENTO — The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) recognizes the importance of Alcohol Awareness Month every April due to the high number of alcohol-related deaths each year in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 140,000 people die each year from excessive alcohol use. In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-related car crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
“Raising awareness is important in preventing alcohol-related deaths and traffic crashes,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “Alcohol Awareness Month is an opportunity to talk about the dangers of alcohol misuse and promote safety on our roads.”
ABC regulates the sale, manufacture, and distribution of alcohol in California. This month the department will continue enforcing alcoholic beverage laws and providing education. ABC recognizes the serious health and public safety concerns surrounding alcohol, especially when it is misused.
The effects of alcohol misuse are both deadly and expensive. Alcohol is the fourth-leading cause of preventable death in the United States, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAA), and about 18.5% of all emergency room visits involve alcohol. The financial burden of alcohol misuse cost the U.S. an estimated $249 billion in 2010. NHTSA estimates that drunk driving crashes cost the U.S. $44 billion annually.
