SACRAMENTO — The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) recognizes the importance of Alcohol Awareness Month every April due to the high number of alcohol-related deaths each year in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 140,000 people die each year from excessive alcohol use. In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-related car crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“Raising awareness is important in preventing alcohol-related deaths and traffic crashes,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “Alcohol Awareness Month is an opportunity to talk about the dangers of alcohol misuse and promote safety on our roads.”