 Appreciating our military: Inaugural Armed Forces Day Celebration comes to downtown Grass Valley (PHOTO GALLERY)
Appreciating our military: Inaugural Armed Forces Day Celebration comes to downtown Grass Valley (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130 member and Vietnam War veteran Pete Vasilakos, left, and Sacramento’s Julie Smith, take some time to dance to the music from the band Galaxy, made up of members of Travis Air Force Base, during Saturday’s inaugural Armed Forces Day Celebration held along the streets of downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of U.S. Air Force Northrop T-38A Talons conduct a flyover for the crowds during Saturday’s event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lt. Col. Andrew Hazelton gives the keynote speech during Saturday’s downtown Grass Valley event.
Photo: Elias Funez
United States flags lined the streets of downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
U.S. Navy Petty Officer Tristan Lamy, left, and Carlos Barrocas speak to a couple of potential recruits.
Photo: Elias Funez

