Appointment for auditor-controller replacement set for January

Gina Will (center) was recognized during Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting where it was decided that a direct appointment process would be used to fill the vacancy of the auditor-controller position.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to directly appoint a person to fill the auditor-controller position as a result of Nevavda Superior Court’s ruling that disqualified the elected auditor-controller, Rob Tribble.

The Board had two options. They could make a direct appointment once a vacancy occurs after January 2nd, 2023, at a subsequent meeting or advertise the position and recruit applicants using an ad hoc committee that would be appointed by the Chair Susan Hoek.

“I lean toward direct appointment. If the elected person is not qualified, we look to the next person who ran for election… we know this person,” Ed Scofield said referring to Gina Will.

Arguments were made to advertise the vacancy and create a temporary committee who will review the criteria and “qualifications that are laid out by law,” Steven Rose Director of human Resources said.

“I agree that Gina [Will] is more than qualified,” Dan Miller said, “I want the selection to be transparent. If we advertise and review, it removes the suspicion if bias.”

Several public comments were made in support of Gina Will who had been working under Marcia Salter who recently stepped down after 17 years as auditor-controller.

Some comments noted that the process has already happened – an election. If qualifications or deadlines had not been met, the Board should not open it up.

Other public comments that Heidi Hall said were “convincing” were that Gina Will was humble, honest and transparent in the position she has held working with Marcia Salter.

One resident from Grass Valley said that the Board should send a message – that opportunists need not apply.

“I think we have a qualified applicant before us,” Hardy Bullock who represents District V said.

“We wouldn’t be here without Gina. I would support a direct appointment, Dan Miller said after public comments.

In November a judge ruled that Rob Tribble is not qualified to be the next auditor-controller of Nevada County after he was elected.

“The election has been a bit traumatic,” Heidi Hall said. “We’ve been to court at some expense to the county.”

Gina Will filed the lawsuit that drew attention to the lacking qualifications of Rob Tribble who the court later ruled as unqualified for the position.

“I appreciate the support of the Board and of Marcia Salter,“ Will said after the meeting.

The Board’s decision on who officially will be appointed would have to come after January 2, 2023 in a subsequent meeting when the vacancy is official.

