Apply now for Soroptimists’ ‘Live Your Dream Awards’

The Soroptimist “Live Your Dream Awards” assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. Since the Live Your Dream Awards program began in 1972, about $30 million in education grants have been disbursed to assist tens of thousands of women achieving their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families.

Though they are on separate journeys in different parts of the world, their courage and unconquerable spirits connect them. Their inspiring stories serve as a reminder of just how much women can achieve with just a little bit of help:

• When women learn, families live healthier lives.

• When girls go to school they are more likely to get paying jobs and their financial contributions to their families — and their nations — increase.

• When girls have educated moms they are more likely to be enrolled in school and to reach higher levels of education.

• When women are educated their countries are more likely to have greater economic growth.

It has been found that over half of the Live Your Dream Awards recipients are survivors of domestic violence, trafficking or sexual assault. Nearly all of the women and families we serve have overcome enormous obstacles including poverty, teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol addiction. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation.

The Grass Valley branch of Soroptimists International (SIGV) once again has dedicated a portion of their fundraising monies to assist local women in achieving their dreams. The November 15 deadline to apply for this grant is fast approaching. SIGV members say they would prefer to see their grant monies stay local but will award to any worthy woman, outside of Nevada County should no woman here apply. Students who attend Sierra College, should contact their scholarships program director or go to http://www.sigv.org, click on the “Live Your Dream” portal link, and fill out and submit the application.

Source: Lynn Costa