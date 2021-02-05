Anti-litter campaign launched by county

In response to residents and businesses in Nevada County reporting record levels of illegal dumping and littering in the region, the Department of Public Works recently launched an aggressive anti-litter public education campaign targeting the County’s 100,000 residents.

The “I Love A Clean Nevada County” campaign is using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google ads to reach County residents with anti-litter messages. In addition, strategically placed vehicle and receptacle stickers will encourage residents and businesses to keep the County clean.

“We are asking Nevada County residents to do their part by properly disposing or recycling their trash, including empty beverage containers” said David Garcia, the County’s Solid Waste Program Manager. “Not only does litter and illegal disposal create an eyesore, but the cleanup is also dangerous work on many County Roadways and costly to the County and its taxpayers.”

To combat littering, the County will also be stepping up enforcement of its littering and “Cover Your Load” ordinances, including issuing fines to offenders. Littering and unsecured loads are a misdemeanor, and any law enforcement officer can issue a citation. The minimum fine for littering is $500 for first offenders and it could cost up to $1,000 and include six months in jail for additional violations.

Residents may report illegal dumping activity through the County’s website, http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com.