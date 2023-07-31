Nevada City, CA – A 72-year-old North San Juan man, identified as Anthony Eric Stewart, was arrested for Murder by Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives on Sunday afternoon 7/30/2023 following a homicide investigation over the weekend.
NCSO received a call on Saturday 7/29/2023 at 11:24 pm from a passing driver, reporting what they believed was a deceased man outside a vehicle on the side of the road at Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Black Sands Mine Road in Nevada City. Deputies responded and located a 61-year-old Nevada City man dead at the scene. The release of his identification remains pending death notification to his next of kin. The vehicle at the scene was determined to be the victim’s and showed signs of damage to the exterior of the vehicle.