 Another round of thanks: Crowd comes to see the airshow in downtown Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Another round of thanks: Crowd comes to see the airshow in downtown Grass Valley

News News |

Elias Funez
  

People fill downtown Grass Valley along Mill and Neal streets to listen to live music in front of the Del Oro Theatre during Saturday’s inaugural Armed Forces Day Celebration.
Photo: Elias Funez
A U.S. Coast Guard plane flies over downtown Grass Valley during Saturday’s festivities.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of youngsters pose for a photo atop a Humvee.
Photo: Elias Funez
A challenge coin was offered for sale by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce during Saturday’s event.
Photo: Elias Funez
A woman calling herself Lone Wolf poses with a photo of her son, Sgt. Maj. Christopher Moore, and her dog Duchess during Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sixth-generation Nevada County resident and marine veteran Steven Hoss shows off his American Continental Marine attire and traditional weaponry during Saturday’s event.
Photo: Elias Funez
A youngster poses with a U.S. Air Force prop during the downtown Grass Valley event.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more