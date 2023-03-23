Forecasters and meteorologists are monitoring extended forecasts that are calling for yet another round of low elevation snow early next week.
Currently confidence in the system’s timing is low but the National Weather Service Sacramento is forecasting moderate snow impacts in the mountains and minor rain/snow impacts in the foothills on Tuesday.
Snow levels will mainly be between 3,000 to 4,000 feet but could come down to 2,500 feet Tuesday bringing the potential for snow-covered roads and travel delays.
Above 2,500 feet there is a 5-25% chance of greater than six inches of snowfall.
Today, up to eight inches of fresh snowfall could drop at elevations between 3,500 and 5,000 feet.
About a tenth, to a quarter of an inch of rain is forecast to fall today.