Another power outage set for Wednesday, PG&E says

About 7,000 customers had no power in Nevada County on Tuesday, and more are expected to lose power Wednesday.

PG&E cut power for fear of a possible wildfire due to gusty winds and dry conditions in the area, leading the Nevada City School of The Arts and Penn Valley school district to close Tuesday.

A second planned power outage was planned at start around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Nevada County. It will impact an estimated 16,506 customers and include the areas of Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Cedar Ridge and Chicago Park, PG&E said in a release.

Seven counties, including Nevada County, will be affected by Wednesday’s outage. A total of 48,200 PG&E customers are expected to lose power across the Sierra and North Bay.

Windy conditions are expected to last until noon Wednesday.