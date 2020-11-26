Annual Resolve2Run takes a different track

WHY: To raise money for the Chicago Park 4-H Club, the Chicago Park School PTA and the Peardale/Chicago Park Firefighters’ Association

This year, Resolve2Run — the annual New Year’s Day run — will host its 10th anniversary from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9 as a virtual hybrid.

The event raises money for three area groups — the Chicago Park 4-H Club, the Chicago Park School PTA and the Peardale/Chicago Park Firefighters’ Association.

Sue Ramey helps organize the run on behalf of the Chicago Park 4-H Club, the oldest 4-H Club in California, which formed in 1929.

“In a regular year, it’s basically our fundraiser for the three organizations,” Ramey explained.

Ramey said each of the three organizations that benefit from the run take on partial responsibility for the event. Because of COVID-19, this year’s registration is online and there will not be refreshments or a rewards ceremony.

With the online components in order, Ramey’s team will chalk the course.

“Usually you can run anywhere you want,” Ramey said, “and you can this time, but for people’s convenience we’re going to have our course chalked.”

Ramey said chalking the route will make it easier for people trying to navigate the route over a nine-day period.

“Instead of just being one day, it’s the whole week of Jan. 1, so from the first to the eighth people can run anywhere they want,” Ramey said. “Our course will be chalked for their convenience.”

Ramey said the route follows part of the Old Emigrant Trail and the rest is on paved or back roads.

RESOLUTIONS

Ramey said the fundraiser aligns with the time of year to set new resolutions, and hopes the longer window of time encourages more people to participate.

“Why do you have it so early on New Year’s Day because they stayed up late partying?” Ramey said, adding, “they can run it anywhere because we have an app on their phone called RaceJoy.”

Ramey said the race organizers did not ask anything of their usual sponsors — still featured on their website — because of the challenges presented by power shut-offs and COVID-19.

“We have probably 50 sponsors and their names are on the back of the shirt issued each year,” Ramey explained. “We decided this year to not ask sponsors for money because the businesses have had too hard of a time.”

Ramey said the decision to keep the sponsors listed on the site was intentional.

“We’re trying to support those businesses by supporting their advertising on our website.,” Ramey said. “They’re automatically gonna be sponsors this year.”

With all facets of the community in mind, Ramey said this year’s race is more about getting people out and good hormones flowing.

Ramey said registration is currently open online. If participants register by Dec. 21 they will get a shirt. Registration will remain open until Jan. 8, but without the shirt.

According to Ramey, firefighters will distribute the shirts daily from the station across from the race’s entry point between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

