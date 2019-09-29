Annual Nevada County Book Sale for United Way nears

The Nevada County Book Sale is returning to the Eric Rood Administrative Center from Oct. 7 to Nov. 8 for its 24th year.

The county encourages residents to donate slightly used books to the government building’s lobby through Oct. 26. All proceeds will go to United Way of Nevada County, a service organization focusing on ensuring Nevada County citizens are able to meet basic needs like food security, emergency shelter and access to health care.

According to the United Way of Nevada County’s website, more than a third of Nevada County households have incomes below the California Self Sufficiency Standard and more than 11% of residents are living below the poverty line.

Over the past 23 years the annual book sale has in total raised more than $65,000 for United Way of Nevada County, according to the county website. The event operates on the honor system and far from causing concerns, it’s had to add dates in the past to meet the demand.

According to United Way of Nevada County Executive Director Megan Timpany, the sale, a staple in the community for more than two decades, has continued to grow in importance for the county because of the worthy cause it contributes to and the great deals people can find.

“I think it’s grown because the funds are coming back to the United Way and to the community,” Timpany said. “It’s been a wonderful event that the county employees have invested their free time and that’s really great to see.”

Book prices range from as little as 50 cents to $4.

The sale will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People should drop off donated books inside the east door to the Eric Rood Administrative Center’s lobby, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

“We are excited to partner with the United Way of Nevada County to host our 24th annual book sale,” CEO Alison Lehman said. “It’s a great way to clear out your old books and share them with others while supporting a great community cause.”

