Annual Duck Race winners announced

49er Rotary President John Baker, left, and President-elect Rich Peevers, right, congratulate Dave Vertin, center, who was the $1,000 prize winner in the 30th Annual Gold Country Duck Race Sunday.

Photo submitted by Rich Peevers

The 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City held their 30th Annual Gold Country Duck Race on Sept. 19 at Cornerstone Realty on Deer Creek in Nevada City. While the weather was perfect, the event was closed to the public as a COVID-19 precaution. Winners of the heats were as follows:

First Heat: McDaniel Family ($100); Mike Ford ($50); Logan and Makayla Nix ($25).

Second Heat: Kim Pierce ($100); Ally Morgan ($50); John Rice ($25).

Third Heat: Andy Burton ($100); Shon Delia ($50); Steve Ennis ($25).

Fourth Heat: Fred Quinterno ($100); Trevor Wallace ($50); Toni Swansick ($25).

In the Final Race, winners were Logan and Makayla Nix ($2,500); David Vertin ($1,000); Shon Swansick ($500). The Sponsor Race winner was Bright Futures for Youth ($300), sponsored by Northwestern Mutual

The Gold Country Duck Race raises approximately $30,000 per year, which is donated to various projects and organizations in western Nevada County, including Bright Futures for Youth, the Nevada Joint Union high School District, the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Scholarships for college-bound high school seniors, Rotary Youth Leadership awards and more. The event has raised approximately $870,000 in the last 29 years.